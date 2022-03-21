Insider Selling: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) EVP Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) EVP Christopher Ditullio sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $12,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

JOAN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. 504,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $498.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.96. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,713,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 592,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

