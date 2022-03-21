Insider Selling: JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) EVP Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) EVP Christopher Ditullio sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $12,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
JOAN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. 504,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $498.29 million and a PE ratio of 8.96. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,713,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 592,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JOAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
About JOANN (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
