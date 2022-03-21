Insider Selling: Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KOP stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,727. The company has a market cap of $619.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.95. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.