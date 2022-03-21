Insider Selling: Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Sells 188,172 Shares of Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jun Hong Heng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,901,008.90.

On Monday, February 14th, Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00.

NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 181,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,872. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,317,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,439,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,953 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

