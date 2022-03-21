Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $153,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.71. 2,523,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

