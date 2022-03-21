Insider Selling: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Sells 227,017 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Richard Woodman sold 227,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,126,004.32 ($1,464,244.89).

Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Richard Woodman bought 2,194 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of £11,913.42 ($15,492.09).

PAG stock opened at GBX 502 ($6.53) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 539.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 545.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 408.80 ($5.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 619 ($8.05).

Several analysts have commented on PAG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.19) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.58) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 587.50 ($7.64).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

