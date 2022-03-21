Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $578,959.36.

On Thursday, February 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -129.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after buying an additional 177,209 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tenable by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenable by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Tenable by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

