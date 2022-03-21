Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Sells 46,735 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGR stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $112.18. 1,959,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $113.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.