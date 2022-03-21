Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,338. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

