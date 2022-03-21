Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Down to $24.21

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.21, but opened at $23.50. Insmed shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. Insmed’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $29,913.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $39,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,308,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 861,771 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,923,000 after acquiring an additional 716,392 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,790,000 after acquiring an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 557,667 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

