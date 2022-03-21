Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert Sells 20,000 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INSP traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,207. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -149.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

