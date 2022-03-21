Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Down 7.4%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.38 and last traded at $97.52. 1,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

