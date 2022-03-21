Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.38 and last traded at $97.52. 1,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Installed Building Products by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 11.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

