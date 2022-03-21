InsurAce Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $20.37 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.68 or 0.07031507 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,115.04 or 1.00080674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00040971 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

