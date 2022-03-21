Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $14.56

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $15.84. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 22,290 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.