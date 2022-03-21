Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $14.56

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $15.84. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 22,290 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.
About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
