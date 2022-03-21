Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,392,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $136.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Brokerages expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ( NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.87 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after acquiring an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after acquiring an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after buying an additional 586,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

