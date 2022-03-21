Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.87

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.
Several research firms have weighed in on IFS. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
