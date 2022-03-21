International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,304 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.33. 250,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,427,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

