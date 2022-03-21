International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,314 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.65 on Monday, hitting $350.09. 6,748,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.