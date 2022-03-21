International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,538 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,483. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $179.63 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

