International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 4,259 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.11. 106,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.