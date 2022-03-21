International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.27% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 77,205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 341.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 186,932 shares during the period.

WINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $26.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

