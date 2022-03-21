International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $956,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,659. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $97.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.