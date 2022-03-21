International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 170,156 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.85. 38,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

