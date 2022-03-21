International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 407.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,953 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $340,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.83.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $452.64. 76,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

