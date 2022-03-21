International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.18. 7,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,183. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

