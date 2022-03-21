International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5,504.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period.

PHDG traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $36.27. 77,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,330. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91.

