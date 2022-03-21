International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,620 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,805,953. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.