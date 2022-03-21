International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 110,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,953. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

