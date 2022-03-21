International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,241. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.24 and a one year high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

