International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 18,082 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,082 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,253,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

