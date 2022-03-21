International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.60. 169,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

