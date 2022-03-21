International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 6,596 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTMC. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 201,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000.

Shares of PTMC stock remained flat at $$34.54 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,207 shares. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61.

