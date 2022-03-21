International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 727 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.81. The stock had a trading volume of 371,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,202,202. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.33 and its 200 day moving average is $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.