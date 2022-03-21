International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.58 ($2.58).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.91) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.39) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.34) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.73) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.47) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

IAG stock opened at GBX 140.82 ($1.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.53. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219 ($2.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion and a PE ratio of -2.87.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

