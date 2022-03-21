International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of International Paper worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

NYSE IP opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

