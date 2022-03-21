Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

ITPOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $31.33.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 34.62%.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

