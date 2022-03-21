Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $479.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $508.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

