Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.97. 2,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

