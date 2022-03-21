Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 17.2%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) shares dropped 17.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 239,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 92,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67.
About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)
