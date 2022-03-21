Inverse Finance (INV) Market Capitalization Hits $29.28 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a market cap of $29.28 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for about $312.57 or 0.00738742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00299731 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005344 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001295 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037113 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,679 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

