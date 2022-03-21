Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,580 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 386,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 105,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,437. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

