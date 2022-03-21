Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Shares Gap Up to $25.67

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $26.36. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 3,857 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

