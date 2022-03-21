Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $17.62. Invesco DB Oil Fund shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 4,848 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 155.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 87,370 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 606.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 118,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 102,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

