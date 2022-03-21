Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 472.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $348.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,504,852. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.44 and its 200 day moving average is $371.91.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

