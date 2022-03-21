Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $350.08. The stock had a trading volume of 72,751,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,302,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.91.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

