Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RTM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.07. 19,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,948. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $149.36 and a twelve month high of $184.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.42.

