Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Holdings Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,573 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

RPV opened at $84.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.53. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44.

