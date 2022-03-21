Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $343.38 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $288.78 and a 1-year high of $374.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.20.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

