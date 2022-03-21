Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Docebo (DCBO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Docebo (TSE: DCBO):

3/11/2022 – Docebo had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$70.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$110.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Docebo had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$110.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DCBO opened at C$61.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$83.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -117.06. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$47.61 and a 52-week high of C$117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

