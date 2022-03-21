Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Universal Health Services (UHS)

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/7/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $134.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $151.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $167.00.
- 2/28/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $136.00 to $139.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2022 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
NYSE:UHS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.76. 7,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,796. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.49. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $188,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $92,187,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.