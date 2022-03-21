Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Universal Health Services (UHS)

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $134.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $151.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $167.00.

2/28/2022 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $136.00 to $139.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2022 – Universal Health Services was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

NYSE:UHS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.76. 7,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,796. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.49. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $188,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $92,187,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

